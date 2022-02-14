'Then, Now and Forever': Celebrity Couples' Sweet Throwback Photos for Valentine's Day 2022
Valentine's Day has stars including Dolly Parton and Victoria Beckham sharing a look back at their love story
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean
Parton celebrated Valentine's Day with a sweet throwback photo alongside her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, to whom she has been married for 56 years.
The singer captioned the sweet shot, "Happy Valentine's Day y'all! Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em! ❤️."
Victoria and David Beckham
Victoria Beckham shared an adorable throwback photo with her husband, David Beckham, that happened to be "taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham!"
They're still going strong: "And still my Valentine 24 years later ❤️," she wrote.
Victoria and David Beckham
David Beckham returned the favor, sharing a photo with his wife (as well another sweet pic with his daughter, Harper) from back in the day. "Happy Valentines to my girls," the former soccer player wrote, "2 beautiful & strong women."
Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin
The pair met in 2011 while filming Once Upon a Time, and it looks like the fairytale continues!
"Just a couple of #valentines. Then, now and forever," Dallas wrote alongside a photo with wife Ginnifer Goodwin.
Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro
Menounos shared a vintage pic with husband Keven Undergaro, whom she met when she was just 19 years old and wed in 2017. "Happy Valentine's Day Kev," she captioned a photo of the pair. "24 years and counting."
Joe and Jill Biden
"You're the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly," President Joe Biden captioned a throwback with First Lady Jill Biden on the beach. The pair have been married since 1977.
Barack and Michelle Obama
The former President of the United States shared a photo with wife Michelle Obama at the 2013 Inauguration Ball. "Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life," he captioned the sweet pic.
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
"Happy #ValentinesDay from my forever Valentine and me," DeGeneres captioned a photo of a polaroid with her wife, Portia de Rossi.
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
On land or under the sea, Salma Hayek's love knows no bounds! The actress celebrated Valentine's Day with a scuba diving snap alongside husband François-Henri Pinault.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
"Happy #ValentinesDay to The One," Kevin Bacon captioned a throwback photo with wife Kyra Sedgwick, adding, "Truth is, it's more of a 365 kind of thing." The pair have been married for nearly 35 years.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood was "throwing it waaaaaaay back for Valentine's Day this year," with a photo of her and husband of over a decade, Mike Fisher. The singer added, "Love you, babe! #HappyValentinesDay."
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick
Kathy Griffin celebrated Valentine's Day with husband Randy Bick, sharing a snap of the couple enjoying an ice cream on one of their first dates.
The comedian shared on Instagram, "I don't consider myself to be a very lucky person, so I can't believe that I turned out to be lucky in love after all. One of our first dates, 11 years ago. Happy Valentine's Day and sending hope to the 'unlucky ones.' 😘."
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
"Our 28th Valentine's Day together❣️💞 I love you @mumansky18," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned a series of throwback photos with her husband looking loved up through the years.
Hillary and Bill Clinton
"Happy Valentine's Day! 💕," Hillary Clinton captioned a throwback photo with husband Bill Clinton.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Teigen celebrated Valentine's Day with a trip down memory lane to the first time that she met her husband, singer John Legend, on the set of his music video for "Stereo."
"Throwing it back to the day we met, 16 (omg) years ago," Teigen wrote in the photo's caption.