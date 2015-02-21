Utah Woman Who Has Caught 46 Bridal Bouquets Has Tips on How to Catch Your Own (VIDEO)

Always the bouquet-catcher, never the bride.

Jamie Jackson, 37, has caught a whopping 46 bridal bouquets – and she’s looking to get her hands on an even 50.

Luckily for us, the soon-to-be Guinness World Record holder has some tips for those of you looking to test out that whole “next-to-be-married” myth – even though Jackson has “crushed” the validity of the myth herself, as she previously told PEOPLE.

In a video chat with PEOPLE Now, the Salt Lake City resident revealed that the most important factor in bouquet-catching is a pair of good shoes. Furthermore, you’ll always want to be in the front – it “gives you more leeway to jump down if it’s gonna drop in front of you.”

Sometimes there’ll be kids in front of you – don’t worry about them, they’re not an insurmountable obstacle – just avoid them when lunging for your coveted bouquet.

Her 46 bouquets – which she keeps in a display cabinet – were all honestly won, too. The Guinness Book of World Records dictates that she has to have been invited to every single wedding – “They are all legit,” Jackson said, laughing.