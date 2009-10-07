Usher's Divorce Turns Tuneful

When life hands you divorce … turn it into a hit song?

That seems to be Usher‘s strategy with his still untitled new album. He’s taking an equally adversarial tone in his lilting first single, “Papers,” in which the R&B star sings that he’s ready to move on.

The tune, which premiered online Monday, references pivotal moments in Usher’s personal life, including his decision to fire his mother as his manager. “I gave my heart and turned my back against the world ‘cuz you were my girl,” he sings, continuing, “I done damn near lost my mama/I done been through so much drama/I done turned into the man I never thought I’d be/I’m ready to sign them papers.”

The singer filed his divorce petition in June, though sources told PEOPLE at the time that Usher, 30, and Tameka Foster Raymond had been living separate lives for months. The couple have two sons, Usher Raymond V, 22 months, and Naviyd, 9 months.

Usher’s sixth album will be released on Dec. 8.

• Reporting by TIFFANY MCGEE