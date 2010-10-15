Usher Compares His Divorce to Lindsay Lohan's Problems

"People love a train wreck," says the singer, who talks about his split from Tameka Foster

It’s been over a year since Usher filed for divorce from Tameka Foster, but the singer says he thinks the turmoil in his personal life actually benefited his career.

“In an era when sensationalism is more prevalent than anything, yeah, [the split helped my popularity],” Usher, 32, tells Playboy in its November issue, on newsstands now. “People love a train wreck. Lindsay Lohan – everybody is eager to see how that comes out. This is somewhat the same thing.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Raymond v. Raymond singer says he’s not ready to think about settling down again. “Seeing how marriage didn’t work out for me the first time, I’m in no rush to do it again,” he says. “Maybe I can find a couple of women who are open-minded. Look at how Hugh Hefner does it, with a harem of women.”

Potential suitors should just know that Usher has heard just about every come-on – but he still appreciates a good pick up line.