UPDATE: Alicia Silverstone's PETA Ads Pulled

Alicia Silverstone is too hot for TV – in Houston, that is.

The actress shed her clothes for a PETA ad championing vegetarianism set to debut in Texas Wednesday, but Comcast Cable pulled the 30-second spots from the airwaves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the commercial, Silverstone, 30, steps out of a swimming pool, unclothed and sharing the benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle.

PETA claims that Houston was chosen because it often ranks high on lists of cities with the worst eating habits. So why did Comcast pull the commercial?

A spokesperson for the cable company cited nudity in their decision to cancel the campaign, though the clips had already been paid for.

Curious Houston residents can still view the ads, online at PETA.org, according to PETA president Ingrid Newkirk.

“[Viewers can] get an eyeful, not only of the stunning Ms. Silverstone, but also of our free Vegetarian Starter Kit – chock full of delicious recipes – that will make them drool for an entirely different reason,” she said in a statement.

According to reports, the PETA ads will still run on television in Dallas.