Hear John Legend Duet with a Star – Not a Celebrity, an Actual Star!

John Legend has been known to duet with a celeb or two, but now he’s actually singing with celestial stars!

“I didn’t really realize we could do this, but scientists have been recording the vibrations of stars. We were able to incorporate the recordings into the song,” Legend tells PEOPLE exclusively about creating his new song, “Under the Stars.”

The holiday single was written by Legend exclusively for the Stella Artois Give Beautifully holiday campaign. The duet pays homage to the brand’s name, Stella, which directly translates to “star” in Latin.

Courtesy Stella Artois

“I wanted to write a song that was all about uniting people all around the world together under the stars,” says Legend. “The whole idea, of course, is to ‘give beautifully’ and this was our gift to America.”

Legend says working with star recordings actually isn’t that different from working with instruments.

“I’m in the business of trying to find things that are great sonically, anyway. So it wasn’t that difficult to translate that into listening to star sounds,” says the singer, who will perform the song at the opening of “Stars” by Stella Artois, a first-of-its-kind, immersive and interactive light installation opening in New York City, on Dec. 9.

“We do the same thing when it comes to drum or keyboard sounds. Either way, you try to create a beautiful record and incorporate those sounds. I’d definitely consider using stars again in the future.”

Fans can stream “Under the Stars” at stellaartois.com.