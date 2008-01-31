Tyra Fetes Jessica Alba with Onstage Baby Shower
Tyra Banks isn t exactly known for her subtly – and she was true to form when the talk show host threw a surprise baby shower for expectant mom Jessica Alba on an episode of The Tyra Banks Show set to air Friday. Banks filled the stage with balloons and goodies for Alba, who was on the show to promote her new movie, The Eye.
The gifts for Alba, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Cash Warren, are worth over $6,000, according to MomLogic, which helped pull together the items, including a Valco baby stroller, Cariboo bassinet and Bel Bambini toys and clothes.
