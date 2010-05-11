Tyra Banks to Publish Her First Novel

"I said I was going to do it, and here it is!" Banks says of the forthcoming Modelland

Supermodel. Talk-show host. Executive producer. Reality-TV queen. Now, the versatile Tyra Banks is adding yet another line to her crowded résumé: novelist.

“I said I was going to do it, and here it is!” Banks, 36, writes in a note to fans posted Tuesday on Tyra.com. “It’s for all the girls and guys who want a lot more FANTASY in their lives and some fierceness and magic, romance and mystery, crazy and wild adventures, and yeah, some danger too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s my novel called Modelland (pronounced “Model Land”) that takes you to a fantastical place you’ve never seen, or heard about, or read about before … Where dreams come true and life can change in the blink of a smoky eye.”

RELATED: Tyra Banks Hosts Online Model Search

The novel is part of a three-book deal with Random House. No details of the plot or publishing date were available, but Banks says the novel has floated around in her imagination for a long time.

“Modelland has always been a part of my mind and my heart,” she says. “I’m excited that you’ll be able to read about this magical world that’s been living in my dreams for so many years.”