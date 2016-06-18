It’s been a month since Kylie Jenner and Tygasplit and the rapper is dishing on what went wrong between the pair.

In an interview with Big Boy TV, Tyga, 26, revealed that he felt the his relationship with Jenner, 18, took the focus away from his career, but he isn’t ruling out a future reconciliation with the reality star.

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” he said. “Being in that it took a lot, career wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for.”

The father of one continued offering insight into his love life, telling the hosts that the split was mutual as the pair decided that it was “what needs to happen,” because they needed time away from each other.

“It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen,” Tyga added. “When something is so damaged or something is just not right, you can’t fix it in a moment. The only thing is time.”

While the musician said that he’s “single” and “enjoying life,” he also acknowledged the possibility of him and Jenner reuniting in the future, adding that they’re still friends.

“Maybe later on in life, maybe we might come back,” he said. “She’s young. When you’re young, you’re going to make mistakes. All of those mistakes are going to be in the public eye so that puts a lot of strain on the relationship. Right now, I want to focus on what I need to do. I just wanted to get back to just me. I think for her as well.”

Jenner and Tyga went their separate ways in mid-May and neither star wasted much time moving on, as they were both spotted with new pals shortly after their breakup. During his time in Cannes, Tyga was spotted multiple times with model Demi Rose. Meanwhile, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star was caught getting cozy with rapper PartyNextDoor.