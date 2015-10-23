Are Secret Service agents getting enough rest?

After two officers were found asleep at their posts on Aug. 11, a federal watchdog sent the U.S. Secret Service a formal warning that the agency’s alleged overworking of its employees could endanger the very people they’re meant to protect.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are concerned that the Secret Service’s staffing and scheduling process does not ensure that officers receive adequate breaks while on duty and time off between shifts,” John Roth, inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, said in a management alert made public Thursday.

The alert cited “fatigue from travel, overtime shifts, and long hours” as contributing factors to the two incidents in which officers – one in the White House and another at an embassy post – were found sleeping on the job.

The inspector general noted that one of the officers had worked “almost 60 hours of overtime” over a two-week period prior to the incident. The other officer said a “hot environment and lack of water” brought on the fatigue.

The inspector general’s investigators reported the incidents while conducting a routine check of alarms and communications equipment at Secret Service-protected facilities, the Washington Post reports.

Secret Service spokeswoman Nicole Mainor responded to the report with the following statement:

“Scheduling and staffing issues were not contributing factors to the misconduct by these officers, nor do they serve as an excuse for their behavior. In both instances, the officers had sufficient days off prior to the incident.”

“This matter is behind us and disciplinary action is well in process,” the statement continued. “The Management Alert offers neither new information nor value to the Secret Service and should not warrant the ongoing attention of the OIG.”