Two Arrested in Duke Lacrosse Rape Case

Two Duke University lacrosse players were arrested early Tuesday on charges of rape, sexual offense and kidnapping, said Col. George Naylor of North Carolina’s Durham County jail.

District Attorney Mike Nifong said authorities are trying to gather sufficient evidence to charge a third suspect, CNN reports.

The arrests of Reade Seligmann and Collin Finnerty come little more than a month after a stripper told police she was raped at a March 13 party thrown by the team.

Seligmann, 20, is a 6’1″ sophomore from Essex Fells, N.J. Finnerty, 19, is a 6’3″ sophomore from Garden City, N.Y.

“It’s hard to put in words the unfairness and injustice,” said Kirk Osborn, one of Seligmann’s attorneys. “We look forward (to) showing he is absolutely innocent as soon as we can.”

CNN reported Tuesday that the defense plans to present evidence, including a time-stamped photo taken at an ATM, to demonstrate that neither Seligmann nor Finnerty were at the party when the alleged rape occurred.

Seligmann posted $400,000 bond and Finnerty is in the process of doing the same, Col. Naylor told the Associated Press. By posting bond, the players will not have to appear in court later Tuesday.

The alleged victim, a 27-year-old African-American mother of two, told police she was attacked by three white men in a bathroom at an off-campus party where she’d been hired to perform.

The racially charged case has led to near daily protest rallies. Duke canceled the highly ranked team’s season and accepted the resignation of lacrosse coach Mike Pressler.