Social Media Erupt in Sympathy for HitchBOT

Stephan Savoia/AP
In probably the most severe breakdown of American-Canadian relationships, our northern neighbor’s experiment in social-media-guided kindness, HitchBOT, lasted less than two weeks stateside before being cruelly murdered in Philadelphia Saturday night.
The robot was destroyed, and social media have seen an outpouring of sympathy as people who had been following the robot’s journey weighed in on his untimely end.
Does the blame for HitchBOT’s demise fall on America or specifically on Philadelphia?
We may yet find out who was responsible for killing HitchBOT
with at least one publication encouraging anyone with information to step forward.
Others had more specific ideas about whom to blame.