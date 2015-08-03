Social Media Erupt in Sympathy for HitchBOT

In probably the most severe breakdown of American-Canadian relationships, our northern neighbor’s experiment in social-media-guided kindness, HitchBOT, lasted less than two weeks stateside before being cruelly murdered in Philadelphia Saturday night.

The robot was destroyed, and social media have seen an outpouring of sympathy as people who had been following the robot’s journey weighed in on his untimely end.

Hitchbot didn't deserve this you animals pic.twitter.com/abA07IuBKC — Rad Kyle (@KyleMcDowell86) August 3, 2015

Does the blame for HitchBOT’s demise fall on America or specifically on Philadelphia?

Hitchhiking robot designed to test human kindness found decapitated on streets of Philadelphia http://t.co/yMKGGc3ZJ4 pic.twitter.com/pYyWhnqkW8 — WIRED UK (@WiredUK) August 3, 2015

On behalf of all of Philadelphia I would like to apologize to @hitchbot. I am ashamed of my city.http://t.co/zpTqsiK1OC — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) August 3, 2015

We may yet find out who was responsible for killing HitchBOT

I'm going to see if I can get the security footage from where @hitchBOT got killed. — Jesse (@Jessewelle) August 2, 2015

I got the surveillance footage!!! @hitchBOT going thru it now! #PvPNews — Jesse (@Jessewelle) August 3, 2015

with at least one publication encouraging anyone with information to step forward.

If you know who killed @hitchBOT in Philly we want to hear from you http://t.co/oFXrH4Sgc6 pic.twitter.com/QzB7Uu4Cdm — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) August 2, 2015

Others had more specific ideas about whom to blame.

.@MeekMill what did you do to HitchBot? — twitt er sucks (@therealhennessy) August 2, 2015