Twilight's Fang-tastic Villain: 'I Love Pain'

Talk about having a high tolerance for pain.

Twilight star Cam Gigandet was enjoying a waterskiing vacation with his family last summer when he crashed into a buoy. Injured, he continued to ski, “so my parents wouldn t freak out,” he tells the new issue of Men’s Health. He even drove 18 hours back to L.A. before doctors told him he had a cracked fibula.

Ouch!

But, just like his villainous vampire character James in the upcoming movie (which opens Nov. 21), Gigandet, 26, is used to pushing through the pain – from tough workouts to career bumps.

“I love pain,” Gigandet says.

Getting fired from the soap opera The Young and the Restless earlier in his career stung in a different way.

“To be let go from a soap opera is the most embarrassing confidence basher in the world. It’s like, ‘Oh, if I’m not good enough for that, I m not good enough for anything,” says Gigandet.

But Gigandet, who later appeared on The O.C., didn t let his firing get him down.

“You learn that none of that stuff matters, he says. “You keep pushing forward.”

