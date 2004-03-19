Trump Tryouts Fire Up 2,000 Wannabes

If you want to get fired by Donald Trump, you clearly have to face a lot of competition.

On Thursday, about 2,000 wannabe tycoons — including lawyers, business owners and recent college grads — flocked to The Donald’s office building at 40 Wall Street in New York City for a shot at competing in his hit NBC reality-TV show, “The Apprentice,” reports Reuters.

Some braved cold temperatures and snow by camping out overnight for the second-season casting call. Winners who wend their way through Trump’s obstacle course are hired to run one of his companies at a salary of $250,000 a year.

This season’s finale, announcing the winner of the top job, will air live on April 15 — also known as income tax day.

Meanwhile, other open casting calls are scheduled for Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Miami; Cleveland; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Omaha, Neb.; Little Rock, Ark.; Portland, Ore.; and New Orleans.

In still other “Apprentice” news, the recently fired Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, 30, received hugs, kisses and requests for photos on Thursday at the fifth annual Ebony magazine awards luncheon, which honors outstanding women in marketing and communications.

After she was dismissed from the show, Manigault-Stallworth claimed former contestant Ereka Vetrini had called her the “n-word.” Vetrini has vigorously denied the allegation, as have executive producers Mark Burnett and Trump.

However, Manigault-Stallworth, standing by her claim, tells the Associated Press: “Both of those gentlemen weren’t there, so I find it ironic that they would be so emphatic that something did not happen. … Believe me, I know what I experienced.”

Manigault-Stallworth is negotiating a book deal and a talk show, and is interested in doing political commentary for the upcoming presidential election, AP notes.