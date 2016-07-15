'It's Literally a T Penetrating a P': Twitter Mocks Trump-Pence Logo for Being Sexually Suggestive

The Internet would like the new Donald Trump–Mike Pence logo to “get a room.”

The logo, unveiled Friday shortly after Trump announced the Indiana governor as his vice presidential running mate, shows the letter “T” (for Trump) cutting through the letter “P” (for Pence).

The logo was trending on social media Friday for all the wrong reasons, as Twitter users ridiculed the symbol for being sexually suggestive – or at the very least, evocative of toilet paper.

“How are we supposed to explain the new Trump logo to our children??” one critic wondered.

“What is the T doing to that P?” asked another.

The new Donald Trump-Mike Pence logo

Let this buzzed-about moment bring out the giggling 13-year-old in you, too, by checking out some of the best tweets about the Trump-Pence logo below.

I can't look at the new Trump/Pence logo and not see hands doing this pic.twitter.com/tayeZiNFpE — Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) July 15, 2016

I’m guessing Trump is a top? pic.twitter.com/x2MGOHGYAe — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 15, 2016

"When two people love each other very much and want to start a campaign together…" pic.twitter.com/OkOncMsbth — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 15, 2016

What is the T doing to that P? https://t.co/tDvYm2QJYi — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 15, 2016

The new Trump/Pence logo should get a room if it's going to do that kind of thing. pic.twitter.com/nCRSLJX0pC — Lia Matera (aka Liam Atera to Cialis spammers) (@liamatera) July 15, 2016

This logo is not welcome in certain Indiana pizzarias pic.twitter.com/GGcH1TXUm3 — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) July 15, 2016

It's literally a T penetrating a P — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 15, 2016

How are we supposed to explain the new Trump logo to our children?? — Will Rahn (@willrahn) July 15, 2016

Trump has yet to respond to the widespread mockery but New York Times correspondent Binyamin Appelbaum offered his prediction of the boastful businessman’s response: “I guarantee you there’s no problem with the size of the T.”