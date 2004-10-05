Trump May Open Tower Doors to TV Drama

PROPOSED: Move over, Melrose Place: Donald Trump is in talks with NBC for a primetime drama series that would be set inside Trump Tower, his brass-and-glass skyscraper on Manhattan’s 5th Avenue where the developer, 58, currently ousts contestants on The Apprentice. The Hollywood Reporter says writer-producer Gay Walch, who is responsible for the WB’s Summerland, is under consideration to script the project, tentatively titled The Towers. Trump is expected to serve as an executive producer.

ADDED: Two days after the official Oct. 11 all-star finale in Washington, D.C., Bruce Springsteen will steer the Vote for Change tour homeward to host a concert at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, N.J., reports Billboard. The bill for the extra show, aimed at replacing the current administration, will feature Springsteen and the E Street Band, Jackson Browne and John Fogerty, as well as Springsteen’s wife (and E Street Band singer-guitarist), Patti Scialfa. Tickets for the show will go on sale Wednesday.

DIED: Astronaut Gordon Cooper, 77, who flew the last of the pioneering Mercury space missions that ultimately proved a man could travel to the moon, died of natural causes at his home in Ventura, Calif., according to NASA. He was the last astronaut to fly alone in space, and finished his final mission, aboard the Gemini 5, in 1965.

RATED: ABC has a new hit. Desperate Housewives drew a stunning 21.3 million viewers for its premiere Sunday night, according to Nielsen Media Research. It follows the success of another new ABC drama, Lost, which two weeks ago attracted 18.7 million viewers. Lost had 17 million viewers for its second showing, which is considered a strong audience retention rate for a new series.

STOLEN: Pictures of former Beatle George Harrison were taken from his sister’s car while she was donating memorabilia to the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock, Ark. Lou Harrison, who lives in Illinois, said someone shattered a window of her car and stole a briefcase containing photos of her and her brother and the lyrics to a number of her brother’s songs. “(The items are) precious to me obviously because I don’t have my brother in person any more,” she told KTHV-TV of Little Rock. Harrison asked Beatles fans to help her recover the pictures. “Maybe they could keep an eye on the Internet,” she said.

REVISED: Following scathing reviews, the big-budget stage musical at Hollywood’s Kodak Theatre, The 10 Commandments, starring Val Kilmer as Moses, has canceled three performances per week, producers have announced. The show, which opened last week, will be retooled, and a lighter performance schedule will allow the creative team and cast time to rehearse. The producers say they hope to take the show on the road after its Los Angeles run.