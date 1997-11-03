Truman Grandson Killed

William Wallace Daniel, 41, a grandson of President Harry S. Truman, died on Monday from injuries he suffered when a New York taxicab hit him over the weekend, reports The New York Times. The accident is under police investigation, says the paper. Daniel, a psychiatric social worker, was the son of novelist Margaret Truman Daniel, the only child of Harry and Bess Truman (who occupied the White House from 1945-53), and Clifton Daniel, the former managing editor of The New York Times, who died in February.