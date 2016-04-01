12 Beauty Horror Stories That Will Make You Want to Go Fresh-Faced Forever

Beauty is a dangerous business – and these stories prove it.

The girl who got her toe amputated after a pedicure.

Pedicures are usually synonymous with pampering – not for this woman! Sonia Algara is suing Dynasty Nails in Santa Clarita for allegedly causing an infection that led to toe being amputated. The lawsuit says that the employee used a pair of scissors to cut between her two smallest toes. She visited the hospital later that day, and within a week, had her pinky toe amputated. Paranoid? Do your nails at home.

The girl who was paralyzed after using a makeup brush.

Using a makeup brush is about as commonplace an action as it gets, but for this Australian woman, it was a life-altering move. Jo Gilchrist started feeling back pain and later lost all feeling in her lower body and legs, having to undergo emergency surgery. Doctors told her it was due to a staph infection, contracted when she borrowed a brush from her friend. Note to self: Only use your own brushes (and clean them often!)

The girl whose skin turned pink by a bath oil.

Please, everyone, read the labels on your beauty products! a U.K. woman had her skin turn neon pink after she used a bath oil incorrectly. Instead of putting a few drops in her bath, she rubbed it all over her skin – resulting in the bright hue. Luckily for her, it wasn’t a long-term problem. Thanks to olive oil, lemon juice, a “gritty face wash” and multiple baths, she was back to normal within three days

The people who lost chunks of hair after using hair products.

Wen Hair Care came under fire after multiple people said that the products had caused them to lose chunks of hair – basically, everyone’s worst nightmare. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=796728607122945&set=o.117939050707&type=3 http://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniemcneal/wen-hair-loss?bffbmain&utm_term=.hvgnVz3P#.by9nR786

The woman who used expanding foam instead of hair mousse.

Before you lather up, check the bottle! This woman had a mess of sticky, solid hair after she accidentally used expanding foam (you know, the kind construction works use to build houses) instead of hair mousse. The picture would be hilarious if it wasn’t so terrifying. https://twitter.com/PhilWilliams/status/648880037945561088

The woman who was burned by a DIY tattoo removal kit.

Removing tattoos is a lot like getting a tattoo: You shouldn’t do it yourself. This woman got some nasty burns after ordering a tattoo removal kit online to try and get rid of her ex-boyfriend’s name. She was left with severe burns and a hole in her arm. Just another reason to never tattoo a significant other’s name on your body.

The girl who chopped her lashes off with a lash curler.

We’ll never look at a lash curler the same way again. When this girl was attempting to give her lashes that bit of extra oomph, she ended up chopping part of them off. Yes, there is photographic evidence – and yes, that girl is Miley Cyrus. https://www.instagram.com/p/-Coke5QzAI/

The girls who burned themselves with DIY masks.

Usually, DIYs are fun money-savers, but not this one. After Marie Lopez, a French YouTuber, posted a make-your-own-face-mask video, her comments section was filled with complaints that the recipe – which included cinnamon – was making their faces feel like they’re on fire. Lopez, however, stood by her recipes, saying: “It’s obvious you should test a mask on your skin before applying it fully. If you feel it burning, don’t you remove it? Have a little common sense! File a complaint, go ahead. These recipes are as old as the world and in books of grandma recipes. Reminder: I am 20 years old.”

The woman who mistook sticky glue for eye drops.

Again, people, read the labels. This woman was in a “sticky situation” after she mistakenly used sticky glue as eye drops and glued her eye shut. No, you didn’t read that incorrectly.

The girl who got bald patches from dry shampoo.

We’ve all been there: It’s early, you’re tired, and you think, “How about I just use dry shampoo today?” But if anything will get you out of bed and into the shower, it’s this story. An English woman, Kim Fryer, started seeing a rash on her hairline after using dry shampoo every day. Soon after that, her mom pointed out a bald patch in the back of her head. “[It] horrified me,” Fryer said. “My hair had started to feel dry and brittle.” She quickly changed up her haircare routine.

The girl who burned off her hair with a curling iron.

It’s the YouTube tutorial from hell. When this girl taped herself curling her hair, she held onto a piece for just a bit too long – and ended up burning off a chunk of her hair straight off. Her reaction? Half hilarious, half horrifying. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdVuSvZOqXM

The girl who got an STI from a Brazilian wax.

Turns out, sex isn’t the only way to contract sexually transmitted infections. A woman opened up to Cosmopolitan about her experience getting a skin infection down there from a wax. Lesson learned: Make sure your waxer doesn’t “double dip.”