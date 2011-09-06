Trista Sutter's Favorite Cupcake Recipe

Home-prepared meals are the norm for Trista Sutter and her family.

The reality mom, 38, has taken her cooking “passion,” and teamed-up with Betty Crocker to promote new baking recipes “inspired by today’s trends” and fall TV, she tells PEOPLE.

As part of the cooking line’s Fan Fare program, people who enjoy baking as much as Sutter can learn how to create what are called Boxed Wine Cupcakes.

“The cupcakes are a great choice if you’re preparing for a TV viewing party with your girlfriends,” the former Bachelorette explains. “I personally like the Rosé Wine Cupcakes, but [other people] might like the Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel or Champagne Cupcakes.”

Along with the wine-themed cupcake flavors come pairing ideas for guests to sip on something to accompany the tasty treats.

Now there’s no excuse not to host a girls’ night of your own. Cook up Zinfandel cupcakes for your guests:

Zinfandel Cupcakes

Batter

1 box Betty Crocker SuperMoist devil’s food cake mix

¾ cup water

½ cup Zinfandel wine

½ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Frosting

6 cups powdered sugar

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup unsweetened baking cocoa

½ tsp salt

½ cup Zinfandel wine

Garnish

Chocolate curls

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees for dark or nonstick pan). Place paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups. Make cake batter as directed on box, using cake mix, water, ½ cup wine, oil and eggs. Stir in chocolate chips. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about ½ full).

2. Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

3. In large bowl, beat powdered sugar, butter, cocoa and salt with electric mixer on low speed until blended. Beat in ½ cup wine. If frosting is too thick, beat in more wine a few drops at a time. Frost cupcakes. Garnish with chocolate curls.