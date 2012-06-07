The champion horse attempts to do what only 11 other horses have done

A Diamond Queen doesn’t come along very often, and neither does a Triple Crown winner.

I’ll Have Another is one victory away from joining one of the most exclusive clubs in sports, and his chance will come Saturday at the Belmont Stakes (post time 6:40 p.m. ET) .

Only 11 horses have won all three legs of the Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes – and no horse has landed that vaunted title since Affirmed did it in 1978.

So what kind of chances does I’ll Have Another have to win the race? Belmont Park officials have installed him as a 4-5 favorite on the Morning Line odds. (A $5 win bet will return a total of about $9.)

Incredibly, this may mark the first time I’ll Have Another will be favored at post time; he has been the underdog in all seven of his career races up to this point, though he has won five of them.

“A versatile style makes I’ll Have Another adaptable to any scenario,” according to the Daily Racing Form’s 2012 Belmont Stakes Ultimate Fan Guide, so his chances look good (even Bill Clinton thinks so), but history is not on his side.

In the 34 years since the last winner, 11 horses have won the first two legs before falling short in the Belmont Stakes. The most recent candidate was the heavily favored Big Brown in 2008, who had to be eased up during the race due to injury as 38-1 Da’ Tara won.