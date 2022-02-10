A Tribute to Black Icons — from Harry Belafonte to Whitney Houston — by the Family Members Who Know Them Best

Grammy- and Emmy-winning Harry Belafonte, 94, was at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and '60s. His actress daughter Shari, 67, appears as Julia on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

My father bridged the gap with his music and activism: He's the man who married Martin Luther King Jr. with the Kennedys and said, "Look, you know, John, Bobby, you've got to step up to the plate here and listen to what Martin's got to say." As much as Black Lives Matters is a whole new movement, Dad set the pace by making it clear to the Kennedys that Black lives should matter to them ... to everyone, in fact.

He was not the warm and fuzzy father figure depicted in early TV shows. But then, who really was? My parents separated when my mother was pregnant with me, so I did not grow up with him in our household. My grandmother and mother raised me, and they would be talking about "Harry"— "Harry's coming over to pick up Shari at whatever time." So 90 percent of the time, I refer to him as "Harry." A few times over the years, he's gone, "Why don't you call me 'Dad'?" I say, "Well, OK, I'll make more of an effort to do that!" Our relationship has gotten so much better in the last 20 years. There's a lot of icons out there, but Harry pretty much beats the band when it comes to people of color.