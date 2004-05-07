Trends
PINK LADY
Missy Elliott, winner for best female solo rap performance, sure likes to accessorize! Not only does she pair a puffy pink cap and bandana with her jazzy velour sweatsuit, but she also throws a megawatt medallion into the mix.
DENIM DUDE
Comedian-actor John Leguizamo (soon to appear in the crime film Spun) is divine in denim with his Levi's box-cut jacket and jeans. His funky Elvis-inspired shades add to his chic look.
SMOOTH OPERATOR
A vision in white, Usher – a Grammy winner for best male RampB vocal performance for "U Don't Have to Call" – adds a little "bling-bling" to his look with diamond stud earrings and a flashy watch.
COMFORT ZONE
Peter Gabriel – nominated for best male rock vocal performance for "The Barry Williams Show" – would clearly rather be comfortable than constricted, as proved by his loose-fitting black jacket, which he layers over a vest and buttoned-down white shirt.
SUAVE IN SUEDE
Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger (second from left) – whose band was nominated for record of the year for "How You Remind Me" – looks hippie chic in his forest-green suede jacket, which he pairs with a paisley print shirt.
LUCKY JACKET
Instead of a stuffy suit, Grammy nominee Michael J. Fox (for best spoken word album for Lucky Man) opts for a silky black zippered jacket. Complementing his look is actress wife Tracy Pollan, whose flapper-style skirt showcases her shapely legs.
HIP-HAPPENING
Rapper Ja Rule – a nominee for best rap/sung collaboration for his duet with Ashanti, "Always On Time" – adds a hip-hop flavor to the Grammys with his army-green canvas jacket, which features a "Ja Rule" patch on the breast.
RIGHT ON
Always cool Isaac Hayes is smoother than ever in a black leather blazer and matching pants at the Grammys, where the shades-sporting singer was a well-dressed presenter.
YELLOW GOLD
Nominated rapper Busta Rhymes pulled out his finest to walk down the Grammy red carpet. He has enough ice on his wrists, ears and fingers to blind onlookers, and his dragon-inspired pendant matches his leather sweatsuit. Whew!