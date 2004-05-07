Trends

Awards shows are often the birthplace of trends – or the stars' opportunity to show off their trendy finery. Check out two of the most prominent Grammy looks – giant jewels and casual jackets – on some of the entertainment world's hottest stars.
By People Staff
May 07, 2004 02:55 PM

1 of 9

PINK LADY

Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Missy Elliott, winner for best female solo rap performance, sure likes to accessorize! Not only does she pair a puffy pink cap and bandana with her jazzy velour sweatsuit, but she also throws a megawatt medallion into the mix.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

DENIM DUDE

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Comedian-actor John Leguizamo (soon to appear in the crime film Spun) is divine in denim with his Levi's box-cut jacket and jeans. His funky Elvis-inspired shades add to his chic look.

3 of 9

SMOOTH OPERATOR

Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

A vision in white, Usher – a Grammy winner for best male RampB vocal performance for "U Don't Have to Call" – adds a little "bling-bling" to his look with diamond stud earrings and a flashy watch.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

COMFORT ZONE

Jim Spellman/WireImage.com

Peter Gabriel – nominated for best male rock vocal performance for "The Barry Williams Show" – would clearly rather be comfortable than constricted, as proved by his loose-fitting black jacket, which he layers over a vest and buttoned-down white shirt.

Advertisement

5 of 9

SUAVE IN SUEDE

Reuters/J. Christensen/Landov

Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger (second from left) – whose band was nominated for record of the year for "How You Remind Me" – looks hippie chic in his forest-green suede jacket, which he pairs with a paisley print shirt.

6 of 9

LUCKY JACKET

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Instead of a stuffy suit, Grammy nominee Michael J. Fox (for best spoken word album for Lucky Man) opts for a silky black zippered jacket. Complementing his look is actress wife Tracy Pollan, whose flapper-style skirt showcases her shapely legs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

HIP-HAPPENING

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Rapper Ja Rule – a nominee for best rap/sung collaboration for his duet with Ashanti, "Always On Time" – adds a hip-hop flavor to the Grammys with his army-green canvas jacket, which features a "Ja Rule" patch on the breast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

RIGHT ON

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

Always cool Isaac Hayes is smoother than ever in a black leather blazer and matching pants at the Grammys, where the shades-sporting singer was a well-dressed presenter.

Advertisement

9 of 9

YELLOW GOLD

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nominated rapper Busta Rhymes pulled out his finest to walk down the Grammy red carpet. He has enough ice on his wrists, ears and fingers to blind onlookers, and his dragon-inspired pendant matches his leather sweatsuit. Whew!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com