Watch the Trailer for Zach Braff's New Film, Wish I Was Here

Zach Braff‘s Kickstarter-funded new film, Wish I Was Here, is approaching its July release date, and Monday, TODAY.com debuted the film’s full trailer, which we’re pleased to share with you.

Earlier this month, Braff commented to TODAY that there’s one aspect of the film in particular fans have glommed onto: ” Someone said, ‘This is my absolute favorite frame of the whole movie,’ because it’s me and Donald [Faison] reunited at last.”

Wish I Was Here will be released July 18.