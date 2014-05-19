Watch the Trailer for Zach Braff's New Film, Wish I Was Here

Focus Features
Alex Heigl
May 19, 2014 10:10 AM

Zach Braff‘s Kickstarter-funded new film, Wish I Was Here, is approaching its July release date, and Monday, TODAY.com debuted the film’s full trailer, which we’re pleased to share with you.

Earlier this month, Braff commented to TODAY that there’s one aspect of the film in particular fans have glommed onto: ” Someone said, ‘This is my absolute favorite frame of the whole movie,’ because it’s me and Donald [Faison] reunited at last.”

Wish I Was Here will be released July 18.

Like us on Facebook for more stories like this!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now