Tracy Morgan Steps Out for the First Time After Walmart Settlement Following Crash that Killed his Friend

Still using a cane for support, Tracy Morgan stepped out for the first time since settling his lawsuit with Walmart.

The comedian was spotted leaving a rehab facility in New York City on Thursday, and appeared in good spirits ahead of his upcoming appearance on the Today show with Matt Lauer set to air on Monday.

The interview will be the former 30 Rock star’s first time back on television after being severely injured in a deadly bus crash last June.

Monday on TODAY…@MLauer's exclusive interview with Tracy Morgan pic.twitter.com/i6NePRI8hK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 28, 2015

On Wednesday, Morgan reached an undisclosed settlement with the retail corporation, stemming from injuries he sustained in the crash.

“Walmart did right by me and my family and for my associates and their families,” the actor said in a statement. “I am grateful that the case was resolved amicably.”

Morgan suffered brain trauma, in addition to a broken leg and broken ribs, when a Walmart truck hit his vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike last summer. James McNair, a comedian and close friend of Morgan’s was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

After the accident, the comedian’s lawyer, Benedict Morelli, said he was unsure if his client would ever be “the Tracy Morgan he once was.”

While Morgan appears to be recovering, Morelli tells Today that “the process is never easy,” adding that the actor is looking forward to moving on with the lawsuit behind him.

The driver of the truck that caused the tragic crash, Kevin Roper, is facing criminal charges, according to the New York Times.