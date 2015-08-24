"I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life," the happy bride tells PEOPLE

Tracy Morgan is a married man!

Fourteen months after a horrific highway crash left him fighting for his life, the comedian wed his long-time fiancée Megan Wollover in an intimate and moving ceremony Sunday night, Morgan’s rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life,” Wollover tells PEOPLE.

As close friends and family, including Maven, Morgan’s 2-year-old daughter with Wollover, 28, looked on, the couple exchanged vows during an emotional ceremony.

“We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it,” says Wollover, an emotional lifesaver for the comedian after his June 7, 2014, accident when a Walmart tractor-trailer slammed into his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Morgan, 46, whose painstaking road to recovery included learning to stand, sit and walk again, has been determined “to walk my wife down the aisle” by his wedding day, he told PEOPLE in June.

“I don’t want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair,” he said. “So I had to go hard with the therapy I had to get better. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Having made it to the altar – with not a cane in sight – the newlyweds are looking forward to sharing many more milestones together.

As Wollover tells PEOPLE, “I’m so excited to see what our future holds and feel so blessed to spend the rest of my life with Tracy!”