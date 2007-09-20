Tracey Edmonds & Eddie Murphy Want a 'Fun and Casual' Wedding

"We both have the same idea of what we want," Edmonds says

They haven’t revealed a wedding date – yet – but engaged couple Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds are in the planning stages for their nuptials.

That, of course, prompted a flurry of questions from reporters Wednesday night.

“It’s getting closer and closer,” Edmonds, 40, said at the Los Angeles premiere of Good Luck Chuck, which she produced. “We’ve got a lot of work to do yet.”

It also appears that the work is getting divided up by the bride- and groom-to-be. “We keep checking in with each other,” Edmonds said. “Like, ‘What do you think about this?’ So we’re getting a little closer, figuring it all out. It’ll come together really soon.”

Added Murphy: “It’s back and forth.”

“We both have the same idea of what we want,” Edmonds said, finishing Murphy’s thought.

One thing they don’t want: a big, blowout ceremony. “We want to make it fun and casual – small,” Edmonds told reporters.

While the wedding planning is a joint effort, Murphy, 46, and Edmonds also plan to collaborate in a more public way soon – on a film that Edmonds is producing for her fiancé.

“We’ve got a couple different things with each other we’re working on,” Murphy revealed. One tentative project includes a comedy costarring Chris Tucker. “I have two comedies,” Edmonds explained, adding, “We are actually doing a lot of things.”

• Reporting by SCOTT HUVER