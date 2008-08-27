Toxicology Test Ordered for Dr. Dre's Son

An autopsy doesn't reveal Andre Young Jr.'s official cause of death

An autopsy of Dr. Dre’s son, Andre Young Jr., did not reveal his official cause of death and further tests have been ordered, the Los Angeles County Department of Coroner says.

“We don’t know yet why he died,” Capt. Ed Winter told PEOPLE Wednesday. “There were no signs of trauma or foul play. We’ll be doing toxicology and other tests, which will take up to six weeks.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A toxicology test is “mainly to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a part in a person’s death,” Capt. Winter said.

Young, 20, was found unresponsive in his bed around 10 a.m. Saturday in his Woodland Hills, Calif., home by his mother, Jenita Porter. (Dr. Dre lives in a separate residence in the same city with his younger children.) Paramedics declared Young dead shortly thereafter.

Young “had been out with friends” the previous night, Capt. Winter added, “but his mother told police that she recalled hearing him snoring around 5:30 a.m.”