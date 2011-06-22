Ryan Dunn Was Driving Drunk When He Died

Jackass star Ryan Dunn was drunk when he crashed his Porsche on a Pennsylvania highway while going as fast as 140 mph, according to police.

Dunn, 34, died along with his friend Zachary Hartwell, 30, from West Chester, Pa. Both men suffered “blunt and thermal trauma” in the crash, which turned Dunn’s car into a fireball, according to the autopsy report.

Dunn was driving at twice the legal limit, with authorities saying toxicology results put his blood alcohol concentration at 0.196 percent, while the legal state limit is 0.08.

Before the crash, the two men had been in a bar in West Chester; Dunn had Tweeted a photo of them drinking.

“The initial crash reconstruction investigation determined that Mr. Dunn’s vehicle was traveling between 132-140 mph at the time of the collision,” West Goshen Police Chief Michael Carroll said in a statement.