Tony Romo: Bachelor on the Loose

The NFL star celebrates his new single status with a boys' weekend, shopping and spoofing himself

On what was supposed to be Jessica Simpson‘s celebratory birthday weekend, Tony Romo was the one who seemed to be having the time of his life.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 29, was spotted out at Hollywood hotspot MyHouse on Friday – the night he was supposed to be at Simpson’s 29th Barbie-and-Ken-themed birthday bash – for “a typical guys night out,” says one onlooker. “Tony’s table was packed with people. He was talking to several girls throughout the night.”

According to a source, his friends decided to take their recently single pal out to “lift his spirits. His friends wanted him to have some fun before football training camp starts.”

Done and done: Romo recovered from his late night Friday romp by lounging poolside with his pals at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon. “The guys were mellow, had a few beers and Tony seemed fine,” says a witness. “There were no girls around. It seemed more like a relaxed boys weekend.”

By Monday the guys were recharged ready for more, hitting up West Hollywood’s Key Club – ironically the same place where Romo serenaded Simpson for her birthday last year. “The night was non-eventful,” says manager Mark “Skip” Bucculoa. “Tony stayed low-key. He just rolled in with a group of guys.”

Tuesday Romo was spotted rolling solo to L.A. shop Affliction, picking up some T-shirts and board-shorts. He reportedly shot a Pepsi commercial that morning and is expected in Tahoe for the Celebrity Golf Week July 14 through 19. No word on when the real Pepsi ad will air, but on FunnyOrDie.com a new Romo spoof popped up, highlighting the athlete’s comedic chops.

Regardless, Romo better take advantage of the free time while he can: The NFL star is set to start pre-season training on July 29.