The singer and his girlfriend of 20 years, Susan Crow, wed in a civil ceremony

Tony Bennett Marries His (Very) Longtime Love

It took 20 years – but Tony Bennett finally married his longtime girlfriend Susan Crow in New York City, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“They were married in a private, intimate ceremony,” says the rep.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and his wife Matilda attended the civil ceremony as witnesses on Thursday.

This is the third marriage for Bennett, 80, and the first for Crow. The couple are co-founders of the charitable organization Exploring the Arts, which champions arts-education programs for young artists.

The newlyweds will honeymoon in Italy.

The wedding was first reported by New York Post columnist Liz Smith.