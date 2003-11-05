Tom Ford Unbuttons Himself from Gucci

In news that’s rocking the fashion world, the Italian design house of Gucci has announced the departure of its star designer, Tom Ford, and its chief executive, Domenico De Sole.

The two men — who have dressed Madonna, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker, among others — are credited with rescuing Gucci from collapse a decade ago and successfully rebuilding the company into a luxury goods empire.

Among that empire’s labels: Yves Saint Laurent, Sergio Rossi, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney.

Ford, 42, and De Sole, 59, who are estimated to have made at least $150 million and $75 million, respectively, for their efforts, were reportedly unable to agree to new employment contracts with PPR, the French retail group that owns a 67 percent stake in Gucci.

De Sole described their departures, which are scheduled to take place in April, as “amicable,” adding: “To use a Chinese saying: ‘Same bed — different dreams.'”

In a conference call to journalists, De Sole said: “Tom and I have had a fantastic time. We’ve had the time of our lives. My years with the company have been an incredible journey. I would like to thank Tom, whose creative genius has made it all possible.”

De Sole added that neither he nor Ford had signed non-compete agreements, which would have prevented them from joining or founding a rival luxury goods group.