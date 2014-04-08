Tom Ford Announces Marriage to Richard Buckley

The designer casually announces his nuptials to Richard Buckley during an interview at the Apple store in London

Designer Tom Ford is a married man!

Ford announced he tied the knot with his partner of 27 years, journalist Richard Buckley, during an interview held at the Regent Street Apple store in London.

“Richard, yes, 27 years, and we’re now married, which is nice,” he told interviewer Kinvara Balfour in a video posted by Vogue U.K.

“I know that it was just made legal in the U.K., which is great,” Ford, 52, said. “We were married in The States.”

“I lost so many friends in college – I would say more than half of my closest friends,” Ford said, according to Vogue. “Richard had also gone through something also quite tough in his life.”

The couple met at a fashion show in the ’80s, reports the magazine, and have a 1-year-old son together, Alexander John Buckley Ford.

Ford and Buckley had an instant connection, according to an interview with Women’s Wear Daily from May 2012.

“I went to a fashion show and this silver-haired guy was staring at me with these piercing water-blue eyes,” Ford said. “It scared me because I absolutely saw and knew my entire future. At the end of the show, I just bolted.”

“About 10 days later someone asked if [Buckley] was seeing anyone. He said, ‘No, there was this guy I had seen at a fashion show,’ and at that moment, the elevator door opened and there I was. Richard jumps in the elevator and he’s practically tap dancing,” he continued.