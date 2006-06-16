Tom Cruise Named Most Powerful Star

Tom Cruise is No. 1 on Forbes magazine’s annual Celebrity 100 Power List, which ranks the stars of showbiz and sports according to earnings and buzz.

Cruise is the only celebrity to top the list twice, Forbes editor Lea Goldman told the Associated Press. The Mission: Impossible III star also ranked No. 1 in 2001, the same year he divorced Nicole Kidman.

“He’s one of the few guaranteed bankable stars,” Goldman said. “No one in Hollywood can negotiate the kind of salary he gets.”

With an estimated income of $67 million last year, Cruise wasn’t the top earner, but his couch-hopping antics on The Oprah Winfrey Show, his dismissive comments about Brooke Shields’s postpartum depression and his whirlwind romance with Katie Holmes worked to his advantage in the past 12 months. Last year he was ranked 10th.

Perennial Forbes favorite Oprah Winfrey, who claimed the No. 1 spot last year, fell to No. 3 on the new list, despite her estimated $225 million earnings.

Winfrey’s windfall pales next to No. 6-ranked Steven Spielberg’s $332 million, which made the director-producer the year’s highest-paid celebrity.

Howard Stern was the second highest-paid celebrity, with $302 million. He placed seventh on the list, up 20 spots from last year.

Brad Pitt, who ranked 11th last year, dropped to 20th place, despite his high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie. Jolie, not surprisingly, made the list, too, tying for 35th place – with Pitt’s ex, Jennifer Aniston.

Tiger Woods, with $90 million in earnings, ranked fifth, bettering fellow golfer Phil Mickelson, who placed 18th.

First time Forbes lister 50 Cent captured eighth place thanks to his top-selling ringtones, G-Unit clothing line and record sales of more than 20 million. No other rapper made the cut.

Mel Gibson, who topped the list in 2004 and ranked third last year, fell off the list, as did Madonna (No. 8 last year) and Lance Armstrong, Will Ferrell, Julia Roberts and Lindsay Lohan – despite their high rankings in 2005.

New to the Celebrity 100: Dr. Phil McGraw (22), Simon Cowell (29), Kiefer Sutherland (68) and Ryan Seacrest (88). The Simple Life stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie came in at No. 56 and No. 95, respectively.

Among dead celebrities, Elvis Presley is still No. 1, 28 years after he left the planet. Last year he made an estimated $53 million. Also still doing well is Albert Einstein. He made $20 million.

The Forbes Celebrity Top 10:

1. Tom Cruise

2. The Rolling Stones

3. Oprah Winfrey

4. U2

5. Tiger Woods

6. Steven Spielberg

7. Howard Stern

8. 50 Cent

9. The cast of The Sopranos

10. The DaVinci Code author Dan Brown