Tom Cruise Gushes Over Suri's Incredible Vocabulary

Watch out, Harvard. She’s not even three years old, but little Suri Cruise is a bona fide brainiac, boasts her proud papa.

“Her vocabulary is incredible,” Tom Cruise told PEOPLE Monday night at the New York premiere of Valkyrie.

Still, his favorite words are some of the most simple. “I love hearing ‘I love you, dada,’ or, ‘I love you, mama.’ ”

While his wife, Katie Holmes is busy starring in Broadway’s All My Sons, the 46-year-old mega movie star is relishing playing Mr. Mom.

“I just love every moment,” he gushed. “We’ve got the teenagers and I’ve got the two-and-half year old and to have that I feel lucky.”

The State of His Union

The actor – recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Tropic Thunder – says his two-year marriage is stronger than ever.

“It doesn’t take a lot of effort with her,” he said, walking the red carpet solo. “Like tonight, everyone is asking, ‘Where’s Kate?’ She is hosting the family and the friends tonight.”

Cruise also admitted he’s a hopeless romantic. “I leave flowers in her dressing room all the time,” he said. “I write little love notes … wishing her well.”

Growing Up Cruise

In Valkyrie – his World War II thriller out Christmas Day – Cruise stars as Col. Claus von Stauffenberg and dons an eye patch over his left eye. But his youngest fan did not approve of the accessory at first.

“Suri would come up to me and take it off,” he said. “So the girls in the makeup trailer got a little teddy bear with a patch on it and gave it to her and so she would play with it. That she would get used to the fact it was on me.”

In fact, Suri has adapted easily to life on a movie set. “She’ll watch the monitor and talk,” Cruise explained.

And if she decides to go into the family business? “I would love that,” he said. “Acting, that’s what I love. It’s a great life.”

