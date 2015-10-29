2-Year-Old Boy Must Eat Every Hour Due to Rare Genetic Disorder

Imagine having to eat full meals every hour of every day in order to survive.

That is the reality of 2-year-old Owen Torti, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder that obliges his parents to feed the toddler through a stomach tube every hour.

“It can get pretty serious, pretty fast,” Owen’s mom, Kayla Torti, told News 2.

The disorder – known as LCHAD – prevents the body from breaking down certain fats or energy and affects one in 100,000 children.

“He has to eat around the clock, so he can’t really go that far without eating a full meal,” said Owen’s father, Tyler Torti.

Both Kayla and Tyler are carriers of the gene, which means if they decide to have another child, he or she will have a 25 percent chance of also developing LCHAD.

The Tennessee family has =learned that they are not alone in their struggle to keep Owen healthy. Upon hearing about Owen’s condition, strangers and loved ones have raised a total of $15,000 during the Ragnar Relay in their home state to help pay for the toddler’s medical bills.

“Our hope is that if somebody next year is diagnosed with LCHAD and the parents are online googling trying to figure out what this stuff is, they might find us and feel this sort of sense of peace,” Tyler said. “That hey, this family is doing it and maybe I can, too.”