11 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married or Engaged Over the Christmas Holidays

01 of 11 Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. George Pimentel/Getty Images Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara had only been together six months when he proposed to her during a Christmas vacation in Princeville, Hawaii. "Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve ... When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly," the True Blood actor told Haute Living. "We had this big bay window, and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring," he said of the proposal. "I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

03 of 11 Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Jim Spellman/Getty When tennis legend Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian got engaged over the Christmas holidays in 2016, there was no better place to announce the news than on the platform he co-founded—Reddit. In a sweet poem posted to her official Reddit account on Dec. 29, the 23 Grand Slam title holder revealed her boo had popped the question. She wrote: "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes." The two welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia on Sept. 1, 2017 and wed on Nov. 16, 2017.

05 of 11 Pam Anderson & Dan Hayhurst Dan Hayhurst and Pamela Anderson. loose women/youtube Pamela Anderson and her bodyguard, former builder Dan Hayhurst, fell in love in the pandemic and things got serious quickly. According to the DailyMail, the two tied the knot at the Baywatch actress' Canadian home on Christmas Eve 2020. Unfortunately, the union didn't last long; the pair split in January 2022, after one year of marriage.

07 of 11 John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Rick Kern/Getty John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got together when she starred in his music video for "Stereo" back in 2006. And though there was a very brief breakup in 2007 the two have been together since. After five years of dating, the "All of You" singer popped the question while he and Teigen were vacationing in the Maldives over the Christmas holidays in 2011. They got hitched in Sept. 2013 and share two kids together—Luna,5, and Miles, 4,—with a third on the way.

08 of 11 Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Photagonist.ca The final days of 2010 brought lots of joy for Natalie Portman, whose then-boyfriend Benjamin Millepied proposed while she was pregnant with their first child. "I am indescribably happy and feel very grateful to have this experience," Portman told EW at the time. The two got hitched in Big Sur, California two years later, in a small Jewish ceremony reserved for close family and friends. They welcomed son Aleph in 2011 and daughter Amalia in 2015.

09 of 11 Michael Jordan & Yvette Prieto Erika Goldring/Getty Michael Jordan popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, Yvette Prieto, during the Christmas holidays of 2011. The lovebirds wed two years later in a lavish ceremony held at an Episcopal church called Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Florida and their 300 guests later attended a reception at the Bears Club in Jupiter, Fla.

10 of 11 Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey. Roy Rochlin/Getty The Dallas Buyers Club actor brought the holiday cheer when he proposed to his model girlfriend of five years on Christmas Day 2011. "It was the last gift to be opened and I wrapped it in seven different boxes so Camila would have to keep unwrapping," McConaughey told PEOPLE of the engagement. "She got the ring, I took a knee and asked her to marry me and take my name. After a bit, she conceded … thankfully."