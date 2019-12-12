Every TIME Person of the Year Winner of the Past 25 Years

2018

When the magazine decided to highlight journalists who’ve faced persecution and even death for their reporting, they chose to create four different covers to pay homage to the subjects. First, the late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered after becoming a target for being critical of the Saudi Arabian government; the Capital Gazette staff, who experienced a mass shooting in their Annapolis, Maryland, newsroom that resulted in the death of five employees; Philippine news outlet Rappler‘s co-founder Maria Ressa, who has relentlessly reported on the drug war of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte; and Reuters‘ Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were both jailed in Myanmar for reporting on the Rohingya crisis.