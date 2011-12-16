10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"My theory is that the martians have decided, 'Don't go down there, man. All those f–ers have cameras now.'"
– George Clooney, pondering the odd decline in UFO pictures, to Esquire
"Why would we want to have a whole bunch of people who we don't know knowing our business?"
– President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, who don't allow daughters Sasha and Malia on Facebook, to PEOPLE
"He was definitely sweating a bit, and maybe the sweat formed in the corner of his eye. I said, 'Matt, these kids are practically juggling the snakes. Hold it together.'"
– Scarlett Johansson, ratting out We Bought a Zoo costar Matt Damon, who's petrified of snakes, to PEOPLE
"I respond with a 'God bless you.' If I'm really upset, I might even throw out a 'Jesus loves you.'"
– Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, on how he handles trash-talking opponents, to the New York Post
"He gets nothing. Not a thing … And that way if I give him nothing, he won't remember it and he won't expect it next year and it's cheaper!"
– Sandra Bullock, joking about stiffing son Louis for Christmas, to Access Hollywood
"The guy has a moneymaking horseshoe up his a–."
– Rob Lowe, predicting Charlie Sheen's new TV show, Anger Management, will be a hit, on Conan
"When you start thinking about death more than sex, you know you're getting old."
– Hollywood veteran Nick Nolte, who was 1992's Sexiest Man Alive, to GQ
"I wish I was one of those cute pregnant girls who wear skinny jeans throughout their pregnancies."
– Jennifer Garner, who's expecting her third child with Ben Affleck, to InStyle
"I'm Tintin. I'm also a Goonie."
– Steven Spielberg, on which of his famous characters he most identifies with, to New York magazine
"He's a selfish lover. He'd be calling out his own name."
– Paula Abdul, imagining what it would be like to hook up with fellow X Factor judge Simon Cowell, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >