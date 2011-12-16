10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

George Clooney solves the martian mystery, plus more from Scarlett Johansson, Tim Tebow and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Pete Mariner/Retna/iPhoto; Everett

"My theory is that the martians have decided, 'Don't go down there, man. All those f–ers have cameras now.'"
George Clooney, pondering the odd decline in UFO pictures, to Esquire

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Pete Souza

"Why would we want to have a whole bunch of people who we don't know knowing our business?"
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, who don't allow daughters Sasha and Malia on Facebook, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

"He was definitely sweating a bit, and maybe the sweat formed in the corner of his eye. I said, 'Matt, these kids are practically juggling the snakes. Hold it together.'"
Scarlett Johansson, ratting out We Bought a Zoo costar Matt Damon, who's petrified of snakes, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Tom Dipace/Polaris

"I respond with a 'God bless you.' If I'm really upset, I might even throw out a 'Jesus loves you.'"
– Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, on how he handles trash-talking opponents, to the New York Post

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

"He gets nothing. Not a thing … And that way if I give him nothing, he won't remember it and he won't expect it next year and it's cheaper!"
Sandra Bullock, joking about stiffing son Louis for Christmas, to Access Hollywood

6 of 10

Credit: L. Cohen/WireImage

"The guy has a moneymaking horseshoe up his a–."
Rob Lowe, predicting Charlie Sheen's new TV show, Anger Management, will be a hit, on Conan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Peggy Sirota/GQ

"When you start thinking about death more than sex, you know you're getting old."
– Hollywood veteran Nick Nolte, who was 1992's Sexiest Man Alive, to GQ

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: GSI

"I wish I was one of those cute pregnant girls who wear skinny jeans throughout their pregnancies."
Jennifer Garner, who's expecting her third child with Ben Affleck, to InStyle

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks; Insets: Everett; Paramount

"I'm Tintin. I'm also a Goonie."
Steven Spielberg, on which of his famous characters he most identifies with, to New York magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"He's a selfish lover. He'd be calling out his own name."
Paula Abdul, imagining what it would be like to hook up with fellow X Factor judge Simon Cowell, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso