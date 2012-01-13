10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Gonna be a man in motion, all I need is my Broncos team. Take me where my future's lyin', Tim Tebow's Fire."
– The revamped lyrics to "St. Elmo's Fire" by John Parr, the British musician behind the theme song from the '80s cult classic film – and one of the Denver Broncos quarterback's many admirers
"You make my parents very proud and helped ease the pain of them wasting four years of money on my college tuition."
– Brad Pitt, gladly accepting the desert palm achievement award at the Palm Springs Film Festival
"Six amazing years and you haven't killed me yet. I'll love you forever."
– Carey Hart, Tweeting a happy wedding anniversary to wife Pink, who quipped, "Give it time darling"
"I do the Golden Globes like some people play golf on a Saturday."
– Ricky Gervais, who's hosting Sunday's awards show for the third time in a row just for fun, to the New York Times
"I know I'm not the best actor."
– The Vow's Channing Tatum, hoping that he's at least improving, to Details
"Oh my god. That wig. It has its own sitcom coming out in the fall."
– Chelsea Handler, on the brunette do she wears on her new TV sitcom, Are You There, Chelsea?, at a Television Critics Association event
"He's my date actually tonight. It's the best I can do."
– War Horse star Jeremy Irvine, walking the red carpet with his "mane" costar Joey at the film's royal London premiere, to PEOPLE
"I say to my daughter, 'That outfit is a little bit too risqué or revealing' and she looks at me and says, 'That's rich coming from you.'"
– Madonna, on the Material Mom challenges of parenting 15-year-old Lourdes, on The Graham Norton Show
"I'm not crazy any more."
– Charlie Sheen, who claims he's now in touch with reality after last year's wild antics, to reporters at a Fox Television Critics Association party
"Let's get ONE thing straight....I do NOT have to say congrats to someone when they're NOT on twitter...ESPECIALLY when I talk or email them all the time."
– Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams, responding to a Twitter follower who suggested she congratulate new mama Beyoncé on the social networking microsite