Prima ballerina Tiler Peck, a principal with the New York City Ballet, is one of the most recognizable faces – and feet! – in the world of dance. So it’s no surprise that people flock to see her as Dewdrop and the Sugar Plum Fairy in the company’s legendary production of The Nutcracker. She takes us behind the scenes to see all the lights, lipstick and tons of tulle that goes into one of the holiday season’s most gorgeous traditions.