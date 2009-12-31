Tiger Woods Dropped by AT&T
The telecom company becomes the latest to end its relationship with the golfer
Time for Tiger Woods to consider getting a Droid for the new year.
AT&T announced Thursday that it is ending its endorsement deal with the scandal-ridden golfer, even though the “multi-year” contract was only signed in early 2009. An AT&T logo had appeared on Woods’s golf bag, and he and the company had several links through his charitable foundation and AT&T-branded golf tournaments.
Consulting company Accenture has already ditched the philandering athlete, and Gillette has played down its relationship with Woods in advertisements and packaging. Other companies, like Pepsi, Nike and Electronic Arts, have either said they’re sticking by Woods or remained mum.
– Michael Y. Park