Tiffany Haddish Is, of Course, Incredible at Lip Syncing — Watch Her Battle with Jimmy Fallon

What can’t Tiffany Haddish do?

The comedian and Night School actress showed off last night on the Tonight Show‘s Lip Sync Battle, where she squared up against host Jimmy Fallon — and totally crushed it.

For the first round, Haddish, clad in a matching black leather jacket and pants, took on The Lady of Rage’s “Afro Puffs”, then pulled out all the stops for her second round performance, James Brown’s “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine.”

“Can we make it look like old school TV?” the Girls Trip actress asked. “Like, the first time people ever saw James Brown perform?”

Fallon’s band The Roots provided the background music, and the screen even changed from color to black and white as a throwback reference to the era when the crooner was popular.

“We goin’ gangsta baby!” Haddish said after her performance.

“I didn’t like that The Roots were singing along with that,” Fallon jokingly responded. “I was like, ‘Whose show is this? Come on.’”

Fallon put up a strong fight, even wearing fake facial tattoos when he lip-synced to Post Malone’s “Psycho”, but there was no question that Haddish came away with the gold.

Haddish can add a Lip Sync Battle win to her Emmy win earlier this year, when she won for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live.

“That’s my boo. This is the closest I’m ever going to have to a lesbian relationship, me and Emmy,” the comedian tells PEOPLE. “She’s a cold bitch, cold as hell.”