Here's a hint: You know her best as a brunette bombshell from Bayside High!

Surprise! Who knew this Saved By The Bell star was born a blonde?

Tiffani Thiessen posted the most adorable #ThrowbackThursday photo ever – a platinium version of herself when she was just a tot, way before she captured the hearts of basically every male in America as Bayside High School beauty Kelly Kapowski on the hit ’90s sitcom Saved By The Bell and as Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a cute-as-can-be childhood photo from the actress, who plays Elizabeth Burke, event planner and wife of FBI agent Peter Burke on the hit show White Collar.

While Thiessen still has those sweet baby-blue eyes and trendy bangs, we can’t help but notice that her doppelgänger is actually 3-year-old daughter Harper.

“She’s not a baby anymore. It’s funny,” says Thiessen of her daughter, with husband, actor Brady Smith.