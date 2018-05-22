All the Throwback Set Photos You Need to See, From The Princess Diaries to Dawson's Creek

Lydia Price
May 22, 2018 10:11 AM

Ever wonder what the stars of your favorite movies and TV shows got up to when the cameras weren’t rolling? Well, we have some partial answers for you.

Keep scrolling to see the best behind-the-scenes shots from decades past. They’re totally phat, gnarly, groovy and … you get the idea:

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in 13 Going On 30.

The cast of Dawson’s Creek.

 

Mandy Moore, Julie Andrews and Heather Matarazzo in The Princess Diaries.

Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Crimi in Mean Girls.

Amy Poehler and Nicole Crimi in Mean Girls.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andrew Keegan, Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Larisa Oleynik, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and David Krumholtz in 10 Things I Hate About You.

Zoë Saldana, Taryn Manning and Britney Spears in Crossroads.

Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

Emma Caulfield, James C. Leary, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

I’d have to go to storage for the good pics @AllCharisma but…

(Wish I hadn’t been chewing gum!) pic.twitter.com/zMNLCcLeia

— alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 22, 2013

You Frans are gonna love this one! Rare pic. #Spike and #Cordelia pic.twitter.com/h3OYkMZhWY

— charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) September 19, 2014

One if my favorite people to work with. Between scenes shenanigans. 😘@nicholasbrendan pic.twitter.com/tGJ8h3DKqj

— charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) January 31, 2014

Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell in American Idol.

They’re gonna kill me for posting this #tbt

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink.

#tbt @MrJonCryer You are seriously Mick Jaggering it here. pic.twitter.com/JOwqonAzqA

— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 27, 2014

Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember.

Rocking overalls before they were cool on the set of "A Walk to Remember". #fbf

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Apr 25, 2014 at 10:58am PDT

The cast of Apollo 13.

I will never forget Bill Paxton and the KC135. We will miss you.

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Mark Hamill in Star Wars.

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

Drew Barrymore in Firestarter.

At work on Firestarter 1982, North Carolina. #oldstorageunitday

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

Melissa Joan Hart and Trisha Hart in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings.

The cast of Parks and Recreation.

A nice moment in time. #Friends

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 17, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler in Armageddon.

Ohhh Monday …. @benaffleck #armageddon #benaffleck #1998

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Mar 7, 2016 at 6:23am PST

The cast of She’s All That.

Susan Sarandon in Enchanted.

A witch has gotta stay hydrated. #Enchanted #tbt

A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Dec 10, 2015 at 8:51am PST

The cast of The Outsiders.

Francis wrangling the Greasers on my first day of my first movie.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Aug 25, 2014 at 2:51am PDT

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Florence Henderson and Gina Gershon at Saturday Night Live.

Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy in St. Elmo’s Fire.

On location in D.C making St. Elmo's Fire. #throwback #80s #hairmousse #sax

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Sep 22, 2016 at 10:11pm PDT

The cast of Lizzie McGuire.

A deep throwback. #SchoolDance #KateLizzieAndMirandaWereFriends?

A post shared by Lalaine Vergara (@thelalaine) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Since I just moved I've uncovered many of👆#ThrowBacks

A post shared by Lalaine Vergara (@thelalaine) on Mar 17, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto in Highway.

The cast of Freaks and Geeks.

#tbt Freaks&Geeks with Paul Feig and Lesli Linka Glatter!

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Feb 20, 2014 at 9:34am PST

Charisma Carpenter and David Boreanaz in Angel.

#tbt #Angel behind the scenes downtime. Beautiful day that day. pic.twitter.com/2cgZVnZFJM

— charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) December 20, 2013

Drake and Miriam McDonald in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Laura Prepon and Topher Grace in That 70’s Show.

