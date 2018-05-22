All the Throwback Set Photos You Need to See, From The Princess Diaries to Dawson's Creek

Ever wonder what the stars of your favorite movies and TV shows got up to when the cameras weren’t rolling? Well, we have some partial answers for you.

Keep scrolling to see the best behind-the-scenes shots from decades past. They’re totally phat, gnarly, groovy and … you get the idea:

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in 13 Going On 30.

The cast of Dawson’s Creek.

Mandy Moore, Julie Andrews and Heather Matarazzo in The Princess Diaries.

Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Crimi in Mean Girls.

Amy Poehler and Nicole Crimi in Mean Girls.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andrew Keegan, Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Larisa Oleynik, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and David Krumholtz in 10 Things I Hate About You.

Zoë Saldana, Taryn Manning and Britney Spears in Crossroads.

Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

Emma Caulfield, James C. Leary, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

I’d have to go to storage for the good pics @AllCharisma but… (Wish I hadn’t been chewing gum!) pic.twitter.com/zMNLCcLeia — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 22, 2013 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One if my favorite people to work with. Between scenes shenanigans. 😘@nicholasbrendan pic.twitter.com/tGJ8h3DKqj — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) January 31, 2014 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell in American Idol.

Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink.

Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember.

The cast of Apollo 13.

Mark Hamill in Star Wars.

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Drew Barrymore in Firestarter.

Melissa Joan Hart and Trisha Hart in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings.

The cast of Parks and Recreation.

A nice moment in time. #Friends A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 17, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler in Armageddon.

The cast of She’s All That.

Susan Sarandon in Enchanted.

The cast of The Outsiders.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Florence Henderson and Gina Gershon at Saturday Night Live.

Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy in St. Elmo’s Fire.

The cast of Lizzie McGuire.

A deep throwback. #SchoolDance #KateLizzieAndMirandaWereFriends? A post shared by Lalaine Vergara (@thelalaine) on Oct 31, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto in Highway.

The cast of Freaks and Geeks.

Charisma Carpenter and David Boreanaz in Angel.

Drake and Miriam McDonald in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Laura Prepon and Topher Grace in That 70’s Show.