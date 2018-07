10 Bombshell Tales of Throwback Set Drama You Never Knew Happened

We’d like to tell you it wasn’t so, but both Tate Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper and directed, and Cam Gigandet, who played bad boy Kevin Volchok, have confirmed that the hit show’s stars were horrible coworkers.

“By the time I started to direct, the kids on the show had developed a really bad attitude,” Donovan told Vulture. “They just didn’t want to be doing the show anymore … When you achieve a certain amount of success, you want to be doing something else. I mean, one of them turned to me and said, ‘This show is ruining my film career,’ and he had never done a film before. You just can’t help but sort of think that your life and your career are going to go straight up, up, up. So they were very difficult.”

Meanwhile, Gigandet told Elle the real Ryan Atwood didn’t really seem to have a heart of gold. “Ben McKenzie was kind of mean to me,” he said. “I hadn’t done anything at that point and he was a little bit of an ass. But I love him. I think he’s a great actor and I love Southland.”

“I learned a lot,” the actor added about being on the show. “But the things that I remember now — none of them are good. It was only the third or fourth season. Those kids were f—ing miserable. They were just— they would not remember their lines on purpose. They were young.”