Phoning It In: These Photos of A-Listers on Flip Phones Will Make You All Sorts of Nostalgic
Fifteen years ago, the first iPhone was released. Check out these throwback photos of celebs with flip phones to see how far we've come
Sarah Jessica Parker
Parker pulled out her flip phone to let everyone know she won a Golden Globe in 2004. She wanted to cell-ebrate.
Mark Wahlberg
No need to worry about long distance: Wahlberg made sure to keep his phone close, clipping it to his belt while at TRL in 2005.
Diddy
Diddy's phone is a shoe-in for Wildest Place to Store Your Cellphone.
Tom Cruise
Cruise was on call to present at the BET Awards in 2005.
Justin Timberlake
This must be what *NSYNC was talking about when they sang "Digital Get Down."
Britney Spears
Did you know that "Baby One More Time" is really about a phone call? Yeah, the track's Swedish writers believed "hit" was American slang for "call."
I guess "call me baby, one more time" doesn't have the same ring.
Ryan Phillippe & Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon's then-husband Phillippe listened in on her phone call at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2006.
Ben Affleck
Affleck made a call on his tiny phone in 2000.
Rachael Leigh Cook
Judging from the looks of it, someone called to tell Cook that She's All That.
David Beckham
This photo of Beckham isn't phone-y, but it is oh-so-2001!
Jennifer Lopez
Love don't cost a thing, but these roaming charges do!
Lindsay Lohan
A smile that says, "I survived my first three-way calling attack."
Pamela Anderson & Marissa Jaret Winokur
Anderson shared her bedazzled flip phone with Winokur in 2005.
Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton
Kardashian and Hilton's friendship goes way back. How far, you ask? Back to when Kardashian used a Sidekick and Hilton used a Blackberry.
Kaley Cuoco & Gregory Smith
Cuoco flipped out over her phone.
Cameron Diaz
Can we pause for a second and imagine the grainy picture that Diaz took at the Shrek 2 premiere in 2004?