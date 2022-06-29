Phoning It In: These Photos of A-Listers on Flip Phones Will Make You All Sorts of Nostalgic

Fifteen years ago, the first iPhone was released. Check out these throwback photos of celebs with flip phones to see how far we've come 

By Andrea Wurzburger and Michael Calcagno June 29, 2022 03:16 PM

Sarah Jessica Parker

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Parker pulled out her flip phone to let everyone know she won a Golden Globe in 2004. She wanted to cell-ebrate. 

Mark Wahlberg

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

No need to worry about long distance: Wahlberg made sure to keep his phone close, clipping it to his belt while at TRL in 2005. 

Diddy

Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Diddy's phone is a shoe-in for Wildest Place to Store Your Cellphone. 

Tom Cruise

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Cruise was on call to present at the BET Awards in 2005. 

Justin Timberlake

Credit: Denny Keeler/Getty

This must be what *NSYNC was talking about when they sang "Digital Get Down." 

Britney Spears

Credit: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty

Did you know that "Baby One More Time" is really about a phone call? Yeah, the track's Swedish writers believed "hit" was American slang for "call." 

I guess "call me baby, one more time" doesn't have the same ring

Ryan Phillippe & Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Witherspoon's then-husband Phillippe listened in on her phone call at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2006. 

Ben Affleck

Credit: Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison

Affleck made a call on his tiny phone in 2000. 

Rachael Leigh Cook

Credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Judging from the looks of it, someone called to tell Cook that She's All That. 

David Beckham

Credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport/Getty

This photo of Beckham isn't phone-y, but it is oh-so-2001! 

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Love don't cost a thing, but these roaming charges do! 

Lindsay Lohan

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

A smile that says, "I survived my first three-way calling attack." 

Pamela Anderson & Marissa Jaret Winokur

Credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Anderson shared her bedazzled flip phone with Winokur in 2005. 

Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kardashian and Hilton's friendship goes way back. How far, you ask? Back to when Kardashian used a Sidekick and Hilton used a Blackberry. 

Kaley Cuoco & Gregory Smith

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Cuoco flipped out over her phone. 

Cameron Diaz

Credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty

Can we pause for a second and imagine the grainy picture that Diaz took at the Shrek 2 premiere in 2004?

By Andrea Wurzburger and Michael Calcagno