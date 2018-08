Jessica Biel & Chris Evans Were Once An Item, Plus 16 More Celebs You Totally Forgot Dated

BlacKkKlansman actor Topher Grace relived memories of his early 2000s relationship with President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter when a reporter for the Daily Beast asked him if it was true.

“Uh… I did. Certainly, it wasn’t a political statement,” Grace said. “This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons.”