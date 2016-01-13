This Jeopardy! Contestant is Calling Out The 'Anti-Gay' GOP For Using His Image

This might just turn into the snap heard around the world.

While his reaction to getting a Jeopardy! question right has already been turned into a viral Internet meme, Louis Virtel’s snapping pic just got picked up by the GOP, and the openly gay stand up comedian is not happy about it.

As part of their decision to snapchat the State of the Union address, the GOP used Virtel’s photo, labeling it the “snap of the union” on their website, encouraging users to follow their account.

In his response to the party’s decision, posted on HitFix, Virtel fires back at republicans, calling the GOP a “horrifying, regressive shambles of a party,” who he most certainly did not want to be associated with.

Dear @GOP: The reason people liked my snap was because it defied regressive, homophobic, scary-ass losers like you. https://t.co/N1zddPOeZR — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 12, 2016

“The fact that the GOP can’t detect gay pride in arguably the gayest Jeopardy! moment of all time is proof of their brutal ignorance,” Virtel wrote. “There is nothing sassy or cute about the GOP invoking my image to prove they’re hip with the kids, who almost unanimously, think they’re a joke anyway.

“The GOP’s aggressive, antigay hysteria fills me with contempt, and this is just another laughably moronic mistake to consider alongside their regressive legacy.”

Adding to his response, Virtel snapped back on Twitter as well, firing off a round of Tweets directed at the GOP.

Hey, GOP! Your candidates are horrifying garbage who've done nothing for LGBT rights. Don't use my image. https://t.co/N1zddPOeZR — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 12, 2016

Virtel’s final wish, as he asked the GOP not to use his image? That republican followers can find his tweets with the help of the party.

“Hopefully their social media handlers can use their cool cred to find these,” he wrote above the shared tweets in his article.