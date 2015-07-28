5 Things to Never Say to a Bachelor(ette) Fan

Kaitlyn Bristowe may be happily engaged to Shawn Booth after Monday night’s Bachelorette finale, but the road to love isn’t always easy on the ABC series – for the contestants or the fans. Here, we’ve got some of the criticisms that really get under people’s skin:

"You know it’s fake, right?"

C’mon, it’s a TV show – obviously it’s not all real. Of course, there’s going to be some plot manipulation, but the real goal here is for people to find their future spouse – and that requires real chemistry. Regardless of what’s real or not, fans want to believe in the show. Just give us that.

"None of the relationships last."

Sure, the percentage of couples that do make it work is low in the grand scheme of things. But the ones that did make it work – Sean and Catherine, Ashley and J.P., Trista and Ryan – give us enough hope to keep tuning in.

"It’s unrealistic."

If you’re watching The Bachelorette for a true-to-life portrayal of a romantic relationship, you’re tuning into the wrong show. Not many relationships include all-expenses-paid international vacations, dates that include boxing competitions or bungee jumping and you know, simultaneously dating 15 other people. Let’s face it: If the show was just like real relationships, audiences would be bored after the fifth dinner-and-a-movie date. This is TV – they’ve got to keep it interesting.

"No one is actually there for love."

True, some people are there for the wrong reasons. But would anyone really want to watch a dating show that consists entirely of people who are seeking fame without a thought of love? It’s the real emotions that make The Bachelorette or The Bachelor so compelling. Come on!

"It’s dumb."

I’m not looking to get the same thing out The Bachelor that I am out of a science textbook. What’s life without a few fun (and yes, a bit mindless) pleasures?