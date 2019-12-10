The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
An A-list institution for the brand since 1995, the annual show was officially canceled in November as controversy around Victoria’s Secret continued to swirl.
“As timing over the years shifted over the years in terms of the airing the fashion show, did we see specific material impact in terms of a short-term sales response to the airing of the fashion show? As a general matter, the answer to that question is no,” said Stuart B. Burgdoerfer, chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands, according to Fortune.
Game of Thrones
The epic HBO series ended in May after eight award-winning seasons. Though the series finale brought mixed reactions from fans, the show was honored with an Emmy for outstanding drama series at the 2019 awards.
Dwyane Wade's Basketball Career
In April, the 37-year-old Miami Heat star said goodbye to the NBA, putting up a triple-double, logging 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a game against the Brooklyn Nets.
He shared a photo of a celebratory post-game moment to Instagram, captioning the post, “What a ending…. #onelastdance.”
'Harnesses' on the Red Carpet
During awards season in January and February, male stars like Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan and Adam Rippon hit the red carpet accessorized in what appeared to be high-fashion harnesses.
“Why not? It was just like f—k it. I’m going to do it,” Jordan told Variety when asked why he added the piece to his ensemble.
Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh later clarified that the piece is neither a harness or a bib, referring to the designs as “mid-layer garments” that made their debut on the Met Gala carpet in 2018.
However, the trend didn’t seem to make its way back to the red carpet circuit by the end of the year.
Barneys New York
After filing for bankruptcy in August, the iconic retailer began closing doors and touting liquidation sales in November. Per speculation, one of the company’s New York City stores may remain open in the future, though as a “pop-up retail experience” with “entertainment that fosters creativity and community,” according to the New York Times.
Payless
The beloved budget-friendly shoe retailer announced in February that it would be closing all of its 2,100 United States and Puerto Rico stores by the end of the year. The brand had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2018.
In Arkansas, one woman used a liquidation sale as an excuse to buy out an entire store and donate the shoes to charity.
Katy Perry & Taylor Swift's Feud
Following a years-long rift, the pop stars made up this year, cementing their newly mended friendship with a hug at the end of Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video.
Perry explained that their path to reconciliation began when she sent the singer “a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it” in 2018 as Swift embarked on her Reputation stadium tour.
After seeing each other at various Oscars parties, Perry and Swift began texting. Soon after, Swift invited Perry over to her house for some home-baked cookies, which Perry took a picture of and shared to her Instagram in June with the caption, “Feels good.”
Leslie Jones on SNL
Much to fans’ dismay, the comedian confirmed her departure from Saturday Night Live after five seasons shortly before the season 45 premiere.
“Yes, it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live,” Jones wrote on Instagram, before thanking the network, producers, writers, and her costars for making the show her “second home” during her Emmy-nominated run.
“Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways!” she wrote of the show’s creator and producer. “Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart!! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you.”
The Avengers
Okay so we aren’t really saying goodbye to the Marvel megastars, but 2019’s Avengers: Endgame marked the end of a 20-plus-film “Infinity Saga” featuring big names like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Chadwick Boseman, and left some question marks about the future of the franchise. Three months after its release, it became the highest-grossing film of all time.
The Big Bang Theory
Another beloved series that left the air this year was the CBS sitcom, which ran for 12 seasons and earned a handful of Emmys for some of its big stars. The show also broke another rare record, paying out $1 million per episode salaries to its leads by 2014.
Rob Gronkowski's Football Career
In March, the beloved New England Patriots tight end said goodbye to his team at just shy of 30 years old, after suffering a string of injuries.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” he wrote on Instagram. “The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been [a part] of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity.”
He hasn’t gone quietly, though, since becoming a spokesman for CBD Medic, promoting pain relief, and recently said he wouldn’t rule out a return to the NFL.
Google+
In April, Google shut down its latest social media experiment, Google+. Though it boasted a handful of dedicated fans, it also saw low engagement and ad sales.
Snooki
Again we’re not really saying goodbye to Jersey Shore breakout Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, but in December, the reality star made the surprise announcement that she wouldn’t be returning to the MTV hit and its various spinoffs.
“I love you so much, and don’t hate me for my decision,” she said on her podcast. “The main reason is really … I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me,” Polizzi — who shares daughter Giovanna Marie, 5, and sons Lorenzo Dominic, 7 and Angelo James, 6 months, with husband Jionni LaValle — went on to explain.
Instagram Likes
They aren’t gone yet, but in April, Instagram announced it was testing a feature that would hide the like and view counts of photos and videos people post from their followers.
The move got a fair amount of support from big names including Kim Kardashian West, who said, “As far as mental health… I think taking the likes away and taking that aspect away from [Instagram] would be really beneficial for people.”
“I find myself to be extremely mentally strong and I have people who are obsessed with the comments, and I find that to be really unhealthy,” she continued. “I struggle with having to step outside of how I feel and thinking about, ‘What if one of my children was like one of my friends who wasn’t as mentally strong and would really be affected by the comments?’”
Headphone Jacks
A long farewell in the works for years, by 2019, most smartphones were coming without a certain feature: headphone jacks. Apple made the move first, and though Google is bringing it back on some of its devices, wireless headphones have become the hot new tech accessory — to the chagrin of some — of the year.
Tiny Sunglasses
A fashion trend that blew up in 2018 and continued into early 2019, tiny sunglasses were gone by summer. Mindy Kaling totally called it.