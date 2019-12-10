During awards season in January and February, male stars like Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan and Adam Rippon hit the red carpet accessorized in what appeared to be high-fashion harnesses.

“Why not? It was just like f—k it. I’m going to do it,” Jordan told Variety when asked why he added the piece to his ensemble.

Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh later clarified that the piece is neither a harness or a bib, referring to the designs as “mid-layer garments” that made their debut on the Met Gala carpet in 2018.

However, the trend didn’t seem to make its way back to the red carpet circuit by the end of the year.